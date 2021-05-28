© 2021 WKSU
Despite Support from Portman and Brown, Vote to Create Jan 6 Commission Falls Short in US Senate

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published May 28, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT
Insurrection on Jan 6, 2021
Thomas Hengee
/
Shutterstock.com
Supporters of former President Donald Trump damaged the Capitol during an insurrection on Jan 6, 2021.

Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators voted for the establishment of a commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection. 


Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) broke ranks with his party to vote with Democrats, including Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), to establish an independent commission to investigate the insurrection. Portman was one of six Republicans who voted for the plan. But it fell short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.

Had this passed, the commission would have had subpoena powers – something a Senate panel Portman served on didn’t have.

Five people died on January 6th after a mob supporting former President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the election of President Joe Biden. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
