Despite Support from Portman and Brown, Vote to Create Jan 6 Commission Falls Short in US Senate

Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators voted for the establishment of a commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection.



Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) broke ranks with his party to vote with Democrats, including Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), to establish an independent commission to investigate the insurrection. Portman was one of six Republicans who voted for the plan. But it fell short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.

Had this passed, the commission would have had subpoena powers – something a Senate panel Portman served on didn’t have.

Five people died on January 6th after a mob supporting former President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the election of President Joe Biden.

