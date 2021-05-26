© 2021 WKSU
Portman Has Concerns About Proposed Commission to Study Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published May 26, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT
Democrats in Congress are pushing for a full investigation into the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building this past January. One U.S. Senator from Ohio has some concerns about it if it comes to the floor. 

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) has been sitting on a panel looking into security problems exposed during the insurrection. He says the report will be out soon. It will focus on the lack of preparation and poor response and will give specific recommendations.

“People need to have confidence and faith in this that it is truly a non-partisan effort and certainly a bipartisan report. And they need to know that it’s not going to drag on because we need to get these recommendations out," Portman says.

35 House Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the bipartisan commission. But Portman says it’s partisan in some ways and fears the investigation could drag on into next year, preventing or delaying some changes that need to be made sooner. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
