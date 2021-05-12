© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Portman Says Too Many Ohioans Are not Working Because of Generous Federal Unemployment Pay

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published May 12, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT
U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) shakes hands with U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-04, Urbana) in 2019.
Sen. Rob Portman's campaign page on Facebook
U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) shakes hands with U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-04, Urbana) in 2019. Portman, who has announced he will not be running for re-election in 2022, says Ohio should stop giving the $300 weekly federal checks to those who are unemployed.

Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator is urging the state to stop providing the $300 weekly federal checks to unemployed Ohioans, which will stop coming Sept. 6 unless another COVID relief package extends them. 

 

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Cincinnati) says there are good jobs available but says many Ohioans won’t work because the federal jobless benefits are too generous.  

“They are making more in unemployment insurance than they are on the jobs. On top of that, Congress recently passed legislation of that would be tax free which gives those on unemployment insurance an additional advantage," Portman said.

 

Portman says Ohio should stop those checks and give people who take jobs a $100 signing bonus instead. Ohio has reinstated the requirement that unemployed Ohioans getting benefits prove they’re looking for work starting May 23.


Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
