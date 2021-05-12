Portman Says Too Many Ohioans Are not Working Because of Generous Federal Unemployment Pay

Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator is urging the state to stop providing the $300 weekly federal checks to unemployed Ohioans, which will stop coming Sept. 6 unless another COVID relief package extends them.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Cincinnati) says there are good jobs available but says many Ohioans won’t work because the federal jobless benefits are too generous.

“They are making more in unemployment insurance than they are on the jobs. On top of that, Congress recently passed legislation of that would be tax free which gives those on unemployment insurance an additional advantage," Portman said.

Portman says Ohio should stop those checks and give people who take jobs a $100 signing bonus instead. Ohio has reinstated the requirement that unemployed Ohioans getting benefits prove they’re looking for work starting May 23.



Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.