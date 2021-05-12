© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gov. DeWine Signs Bill to Provide Housing Assistance to Low-Income Ohioans Hurt By Pandemic

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published May 12, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill that provides housing relief
Zoom
Gov. Mike DeWine signs a bill that provides housing relief in the form of rental, mortgage, and utility assistance for lower-income Ohioans who have been experiencing financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a $465 million bill meant to help lower-income Ohioans pay for rent and mortgages. 

The new law (HB 167) has widespread support and passed through the Ohio Legislature without opposition. DeWine says it will help Ohioans who are facing eviction because of the pandemic.

“The goal of this bill is to invest really in Ohio’s people, into our businesses and our communities, so our people emerge even stronger after the COVID-19 pandemic," DeWine said.

The law allows local community action agencies to work with landlords to keep people in their homes if they are unable to pay as a result of the pandemic. That money can also help with utilities. The new law also provides $100 million in coronavirus aid to the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
