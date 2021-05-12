DeWine Sets End Date For Ohio COVID-19 Health Orders, Restrictions

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) said in a statewide address Wednesday that the state will lift most of its health orders, including the mask mandate, in the next three weeks.

DeWine says the decision to lift all of the health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic was made because of the effectiveness of the vaccine.

"Everyone can now control their own health. Everyone can now control their own destiny. So, it is time, it’s time to end the health orders. It’s been a year. You’ve followed the protocols. You’ve done what we’ve asked. You’ve bravely fought this virus. And now, our cases are down, and we have a tested and proven weapon in the vaccine that all Ohioans 12 and over can utilize," DeWine said.

According to DeWine, the plan is for the Ohio Department of Health to remove all pandemic health orders on June 2. There is an exception, the health orders for nursing homes and assisted living facilities will remain in effect.

DeWine says he hopes people will use the next three weeks to get the vaccine if they have not done so already.

