Wolstein Center Mass Vaccination Site to Offer Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Next Week

The state-federal mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center will offer the single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine beginning next week. Gov. Mike DeWine says anyone age 18 or older can get the shot from Tuesday, May 11 through Monday, May 17.

Plans to begin administering the single dose J&J shot at the Wolstein Center during the last week of April were delayed due to a 2-week pause in the vaccine's use following rare blood clots that had occurred in certain populations.

Pfizer vaccines will continue to be offered at the Wolstein Center to those 16 and older through Monday, May 10. Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered beginning Tuesday, May 18, for those who received their first doses of vaccine at the center in late April and early May.

More than 237,000 people received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the clinic's first six weeks of operation.

Appointments can be booked online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH. The site, at 2000 Prospect Ave., will also accept walk-ins between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The Wolstein Center clinic first opened in mid-March. It's a joint operation of the state of Ohio, Federal Emergency Management Agency, City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, and Cleveland State University. The governor's office says if demand warrants, the clinic could remain open beyond the month of May. But the state points out that there more than 1,100 providers currently offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Here is the current schedule for vaccinations at the Wolstein Center:

