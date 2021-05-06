© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Wolstein Center Mass Vaccination Site to Offer Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Next Week

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published May 6, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT
A picture of the Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland.
GOOGLE
A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland is up and running smoothly. The Ohio National Guard has administered more than 22,000 vaccinations at the site as of Sunday afternoon. That’s about 6,000 people a day.

The state-federal mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center will offer the single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine beginning next week. Gov. Mike DeWine says anyone age 18 or older can get the shot from Tuesday, May 11 through Monday, May 17.

Plans to begin administering the single dose J&J shot at the Wolstein Center during the last week of April were delayed due to a 2-week pause in the vaccine's use following rare blood clots that had occurred in certain populations.

Pfizer vaccines will continue to be offered at the Wolstein Center to those 16 and older through Monday, May 10. Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered beginning Tuesday, May 18, for those who received their first doses of vaccine at the center in late April and early May.

More than 237,000 people received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the clinic's first six weeks of operation.

Appointments can be booked online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH. The site, at 2000 Prospect Ave., will also accept walk-ins between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The Wolstein Center clinic first opened in mid-March. It's a joint operation of the state of Ohio, Federal Emergency Management Agency, City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, and Cleveland State University. The governor's office says if demand warrants, the clinic could remain open beyond the month of May. But the state points out that there more than 1,100 providers currently offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Here is the current schedule for vaccinations at the Wolstein Center:

  • Through Monday, May 10: Pfizer first doses
  • Tuesday, May 11 - Monday, May 17: Johnson & Johnson single doses
  • Tuesday, May 18 - Monday, May 31: Pfizer second doses

Tags

Government & PoliticsCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccineWolstein CenterMike DeWine
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
Related Content