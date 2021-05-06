© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Republican Party to Vote on Whether to Censure Congressman Who Voted to Impeach Trump

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published May 6, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT
U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Rocky River)
U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Rocky River) is one of 10 Republican members of the House of Representatives who voted to remove President Donald Trump from office after the riots at the U.S. Capitol in January. Now the Ohio Republican Party will decide whether to censure him for his vote.

The Ohio Republican Party will decide by Friday whether to censure a member of Congress from suburban Cleveland for his vote earlier this year to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The 66 members of the party’s state central committee will decide whether to formally censure 16th House District Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez and nine other Republican members of Congress for their votes to impeach Trump. It’s a largely symbolic vote that has been taken in other states as well.

Gonzalez faces two primary challengers, including one backed by Trump. Gonzalez has stood by his vote, saying Trump helped organize and incite a mob that attacked the Capitol to stop the count of the electoral votes that confirmed Democratic President Joe Biden’s victory.  
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
