Ohio Republican Party to Vote on Whether to Censure Congressman Who Voted to Impeach Trump

The Ohio Republican Party will decide by Friday whether to censure a member of Congress from suburban Cleveland for his vote earlier this year to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The 66 members of the party’s state central committee will decide whether to formally censure 16th House District Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez and nine other Republican members of Congress for their votes to impeach Trump. It’s a largely symbolic vote that has been taken in other states as well.

Gonzalez faces two primary challengers, including one backed by Trump. Gonzalez has stood by his vote, saying Trump helped organize and incite a mob that attacked the Capitol to stop the count of the electoral votes that confirmed Democratic President Joe Biden’s victory.

