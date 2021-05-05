New Health Orders for Facilities that Serve Senior Citizens

The Ohio Department of Health director has signed some new orders dealing with the care of older Ohioans.

ODH Director Stephanie McCloud signed an order that reopens senior day cares and senior centers, and another that amends testing requirements for staff at residential care facilities and nursing homes. Now, fully vaccinated staff will not have to get regular coronavirus tests but those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID will still continue to take those tests twice a week.

Gov. Mike DeWine previewed those orders earlier this week, and said anyone living or working at those facilities who hasn’t yet received the shots will be given another opportunity.

McCloud also signed health orders that reopen senior centers and older adult daycare centers.

