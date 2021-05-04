© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Local Tops the Ballot for This Year's Ohio Primary

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published May 4, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT
safe voting place sign.jpg

There are no federal, statewide or statehouse races in 2021. So the focus for this year's primary in Ohio is local. Voters have the opportunity to weigh in on a small but varied collection of local races and issues.

The polls close at 7:30. We've built an interactive map for you to check on the results in your county in Northeast Ohio. If you click on the star for your county, you'll find a link to the resources your county provides for tracking the unofficial results.

Please note that not every county is providing live updates, some require you to manually refresh the page to get the latest results, and in some counties, there's not even one local race or issue on the ballot in this year's primary.

