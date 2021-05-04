Canton Man Arrested for Participating in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Riot

Federal agents arrested a Canton man Monday for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

John Douglas Wright has been charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with engaging in violence in a restricted building, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, obstruction of justice and lying to federal agents.

The case against Wright is based on tips from confidential informants and Wright’s communications on social media before, during and after the riot.

According to court documents, Wright allegedly acknowledged being sprayed with a chemical agent and beaten by Capitol police while inside the building. The government identified him in several crowd photographs from that day.

His first detention hearing is Thursday.

As of April 16, the federal government has arrested 410 defendants from at least 45 states connected to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol Building and continues to search for additional participants.

Copyright 2021 90.3 WCPN ideastream. To see more, visit 90.3 WCPN ideastream.