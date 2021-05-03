Bill Would Ban Use of Hand-Held Phones Behind the Wheel

Ohio-based Nationwide Insurance reports its SmartRide mobile app showed drivers are taking their eyes off the road 13 times a day for up to six seconds each time. Now, there’s a new bill in the state legislature that would crack down on distracted driving.

Columbus resident Cherie Hanna lost her daughter, Kendall Sidle, in a car crash after she lost control while using her cell phone.

“The hardest thing in the world was burying my child, and I can’t give up on other people’s children and their families today,” Hanna said.

Jo Ingles Cherie Hanna, whose daughter was killed in a car crash when she lost control while using her cell phone, speaks to reporters in Zoom call about House Bill 283.

Hanna supports House Bill 283, a Republican-sponsored bill, that would make it illegal to hold a phone while driving a car. While some Ohio cities have laws that ban texting while driving, this bill bans the driver from using the phone for streaming as well. It’s similar to the ban Gov. Mike DeWine put in his version of the budget. Ohio lawmakers stripped it out when they came up with their own plan.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.