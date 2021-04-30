© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

UPDATED - Rally to Support Police Featuring Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Been Canceled

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published April 30, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT
Ohio Statehouse
Statehouse News Bureau
/
Statehouse News Bureau
As part of the "Back the Blue" rally planned at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus Saturday morning, the Ohio Gun Owners group had planned to honor the police officer who fatally shot teenager Ma'Khia Bryant last week.

This story was updated at 1 p.m., Friday April 20, 2021

Hundreds were expected to attend a “Back the Blue” rally at the Ohio Statehouse Saturday morning, sponsored by a controversial gun rights group.

Ohio Gun Owners Executive Director Chris Dorr had planned a special honor to be given to Columbus Police Officer Nicholas Reardon who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant last week. Bodycam footage appeared to show her lunging at another female with a knife just before Reardon fired the shots. Dorr said the event will support police officers statewide. 

“We want to let them know that the good, law-abiding people in the state of Ohio have their backs and fully support them," Dorr said.

U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel was supposed to be there along with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a controversial pro-Trump Congressmember from Georgia who has publicly touted conspiracy theories.

In a social media post, Dorr said the event, which allowed participants to openly carry weapons, has been canceled because the management at the Ohio Statehouse would not prevent counter-protestors from being there at the same time.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
