Government & Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris to Visit Southwest Ohio Friday

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published April 29, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris
Numena Studios
/
Shutterstock.com
Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to be in the Cincinnati area tomorrow. Details of her visit are not yet known.  

Democratic Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus says Harris will be talking about President Biden’s plan for building communities through a $4 trillion economic aid package. 

“I do know that she will be talking about local infrastructure but that’s about as much as I know," Harris says.

Driehaus says people in her community are hoping the federal government will provide funding for the Brent Spence bridge that links Ohio with Kentucky as well as a local viaduct. 

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsKamala HarrisCincinnatiBrent Spence Bridgeinfrastructure
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
