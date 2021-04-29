Vice President Kamala Harris to Visit Southwest Ohio Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to be in the Cincinnati area tomorrow. Details of her visit are not yet known.

Democratic Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus says Harris will be talking about President Biden’s plan for building communities through a $4 trillion economic aid package.

“I do know that she will be talking about local infrastructure but that’s about as much as I know," Harris says.

Driehaus says people in her community are hoping the federal government will provide funding for the Brent Spence bridge that links Ohio with Kentucky as well as a local viaduct.

