Ohio COVID-19 Case Ratio Drops for Two Consecutive Weeks

The metric the state is using to determine if health restrictions can be lifted continues to trend in the right direction. The state's ratio of COVID-19 cases dipped again this week.

The two-week average of cases per 100,000 people in Ohio is now at just over 155. That's down from over 185 just a week ago, and from 200 cases per 100,000 Ohioans two weeks ago. But it’s still more than the 50 case ratio Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says is needed to lift restrictions.

Here is the statewide average of cases per 100,000 people by week since DeWine announced that goal in early March:

DeWine has said the drop can be attributed to more people getting the vaccine and continued compliance of the mask mandate.

Just under 40% of the state's total population has received at least the first dose of the vaccine, but the number of people starting the vaccination process has slowed.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.