Lawmaker Who Sponsors 'Obstruction of Justice' Bill Says It's Meant to Increase Police, Public Safety

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published April 28, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT
A bill that expands the definition of "obstruction of justice" is making its way through the Ohio House of Representatives. The Republican sponsor of the bill says the intention is to increase the safety of the police and the public.

A bill to expand the definition of "obstruction of justice" is gaining momentum in the Ohio House. While a Republican sponsor says it's intended to keep everyone safe as police officers carry out their duties, opponents have a different take.

Rep. Jeff LaRe (R-Canal Winchester) says his bill, HB22, would allow police to charge a person with obstruction of justice if they fail to comply with a "lawful order" during certain circumstances, which includes when police are making an arrest. 

"They got to keep their head on a swivel as it is so giving them that space to, whether it's holding a crime scene or apprehending a suspect, it just creates more of a safety zone for everybody that's involved," he said. 

He says HB22 creates clearer language in the Ohio Revised Code on what can be defined as "obstruction of justice" and the penalty that can be attached.

While LaRe says the bill is addressing the broad duties of law enforcement, opponents believe this is partly directed at the demonstrations in Ohio cities protesting police violence and say it can infringe on First Amendment rights. 

A previous version of the bill included language outlawing people from "taunting" officers as they apprehend someone. That language has been removed and additional language has been added to specifically state that people can still record video of officers.

The bill is currently in committee. 
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
