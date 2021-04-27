© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Democrats in Ohio Legislature Outline Their Policing Reform Plan

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published April 27, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT
Columbus Police, June 2020
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Columbus Police are on duty in June 2020. Democrats in the state legislature are proposing a police reform plan that they say centers on accountability, racial bias, and the relationship with the community.

Republican lawmakers are expected to release a police reform plan any day now. But Democrats have their own ideas about what should be part of any changes to policing. 

Democrats say their plan focuses on increasing accountability for police, addressing racial bias and building relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes says the plan is multi-faceted. 

“Our comprehensive plan is more than just professionalizing police. It fundamentally rethinks the way we police our communities to ensure every Ohioan can thrive," Sykes said.

Republicans are expected to re-introduce a plan they put forward last year that didn’t pass the General Assembly. Gov. Mike DeWine has said he supports many elements that were in the previous bill and are expected to be key parts of the new bill when it is introduced.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & Politicspolice reformHouse Minority Leader Emilia Sykes
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content