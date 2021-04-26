Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan Enters 2022 Senate Race

Rep. Tim Ryan joined the race to succeed Sen. Rob Portman Monday, the first major Democrat to enter a contest already crowded with Republican contenders.

Ryan, who briefly sought the Democratic nomination for president in 2019, has represented Northeast Ohio in Congress since 2003. His Mahoning Valley district has drifted toward Trump in the last two presidential contests.

In a video announcing his campaign, Ryan tours the district in an SUV, visiting a football field and an empty factory. His campaign plans a “Workers First” tour of Ohio this week.

I'm running for U.S. Senate to fight like hell to cut workers in on the deal. pic.twitter.com/O1hkLdS1up — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) April 26, 2021



“I am running to fight like hell in the U.S Senate to cut workers in on the deal,” Ryan said in a news release accompanying his campaign launch. “Ohioans are working harder than ever, they’re doing everything right, and they’re still falling behind. Countries all over the world are investing billions in infrastructure, education, health care, and their workforce to out-compete American businesses and workers. Our workers need a game plan to level the playing field and bring jobs home to Ohio.”

Ohio is widely expected to lose a congressional seat when the district lines are redrawn, and Ryan’s 13th Congressional District could be on the chopping block.

So far, Ryan looks to have the 2022 Democratic primary field to himself. Former Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton decided not to make a Senate run, and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley launched a campaign for governor.

The GOP primary field is filling with candidates, including former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, former state party chair Jane Timken and entrepreneur Bernie Moreno.

