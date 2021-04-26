© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Loses One of 16 Congressional Seats in New Census Count

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published April 26, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT
Ohio is one of six states losing a Congressional seat, along with California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

As was long expected, Ohio will lose one of its 16 seats in Congress, bringing its total to close to the 14 seats it had in 1833.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced Ohio remains one of the 10 most populous states, ranked seventh. But in a continuing trend of population shifting away from the Midwest, Ohio will lose a seat among the 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, a number that was set in 1912 when Arizona and New Mexico became states.

From 1963 to 1973, Ohio had 24 members of Congress. This is the lowest number the state has had since there were 14 members of Ohio's Congressional delegation from 1823 to 1833.

331,449,281 people were living in America April 1, 2020, according to the Census Bureau. That's a 7.4% increase over the 2010 Census. It's lower than the 2000-2010 census, and the 2nd-slowest growth in US history.

This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
