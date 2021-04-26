© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Congressman Tim Ryan Makes it Official: He's Running for the Senate

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published April 26, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT
Congressman Tim Ryan (D-Howland)
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Congressman Tim Ryan (D-Howland), who has been in Congress since 2003, has announced he is running for Sen. Rob Portman's seat in 2022. He is the first Democrat to announce his candidacy for the race.

 After months of speculation, Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan (D-Howland) has made it official: He’s running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated next year by Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman. 

 

Ryan has been in Congress since 2003, though his district has been moving to the right in recent elections. Ryan says he’d be a voice in the Senate for Ohio’s workers.  

“We’re talking to workers who have been left behind, who show up for work and can’t get ahead and that’s who we are talking to," Ryan said.


In making his announcement, Ryan released a campaign ad that says, "The success of America isn't housed in the halls of Congress. It likes in the calloused hands and the unrelenting grit of America's workers. Those who dug the deepest sent our nation soaring."

 
Ryan went viral on social media earlier this year when he made an impassioned speech about the labor bill known as the PRO Act.

 

Ryan is the first Democrat to enter the race. Four Republicans are running: former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken, and Cleveland area businessmen Bernie Moreno and Mike Gibbons.

 

Portman (R-Cincinnati) announced earlier this year that he'd retire at the end of his term. He cited the ongoing political gridlock as a reason it makes it harder and harder to get things done.

 

Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik issued a statement on Ryan's entry into the U.S. Senate race.

"For years, Tim Ryan has tried to pass himself off as a champion for the working class. Sadly, his support of job killing policies show he is just another fast-talking politician looking for a bigger job," Paduchik said.  


Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
