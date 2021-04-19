Rep. Steve Stivers to Resign from Congress

Representative Steve Stivers is resigning in less than a month.

In a series of tweets, Stivers said he is leaving to head the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

“I'm grateful to the people of #OH15 for putting their trust in me to represent them in the halls of Congress; it has been one of the biggest honors of my life,” he writes.

Stivers has served in Congress since 2011, representing Ohio’s 15th district, which covers parts of Southern Columbus and Upper Arlington, where he lives, as well as south Central Ohio, including Lancaster, Wilmington and Grove City. In 2017, he became chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, which works to elect members of the GOP to congress.

In his tweets Monday, Stivers highlighted his economic work.

For the past decade, it has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio's 15th Congressional District. Throughout my career, I've worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our fiscal house in order. — Steve Stivers (@RepSteveStivers) April 19, 2021



“Throughout my career, I've worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our fiscal house in order,” he writes.

Stivers worked on the Committee for Financial Services and mostly voted along party lines on issues like tax breaks and financial regulation during his ten years in Washington.

"Effective May 16, I will be leaving Congress in order to accept the position of President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce," Stivers wrote on Twitter.

