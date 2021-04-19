© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

New Study on Taxing Recreational Marijuana Finds Benefits for Ohio

WKSU | By Jay Shah
Published April 19, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
Photo of marijuana
Statehouse News Bureau
A study from the Tax Foundation finds that revenue generated from legalized recreational marijuana, although not a major part of the state's budget, could go to programs that serve people and communities that have been struggling with drugs.

Recreational marijuana could generate tax revenue in Ohio of up to $220 million, if it were legalized. That’s according to a study conducted by the Tax Foundation, a Washington D.C. think tank focused on tax policy.

Ulrik Boesen is the author of the study. He says that money could be put to good use.

New Study on Taxing Recreational Marijuana Finds Benefits for Ohio
Boesen: taxation advantages
Boesen.png

“So whether that's spending on youth prevention campaigns, whether that's investing in communities that have been hit by the war on drugs, whether that's spending to help people who may want to stop using cannabis. There's meaningful revenue there that isn't generated today, but the need may still be there today,” he said.

Boesen says the revenue from a recreational marijuana tax may seem large, but it wouldn’t be significant to the state’s overall budget.

He adds it should not be used to offset other sources like income or property taxes, and lawmakers should focus on legalizing recreational marijuana from a moral and ethical standpoint rather than a financial one.

Tags

Government & PoliticsTaxesrecreational marijuanaOhio marijuanaLegalized marijuanaTax FoundationOhio budget
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is an aspiring broadcast journalist pursuing a Master of Arts in media and journalism at Kent State University. Jay’s student media career began as an undergraduate student at Old Westbury Web Radio (OWWR) of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury. She is passionate about raising community awareness on social justice, and environmental issues as well as local music and art. Her spare time involves attending local music showcases, experimenting with weird food combinations and painting. Jay wishes to use her journalistic abilities for providing a voice to the voiceless.
See stories by Jay Shah
Related Content