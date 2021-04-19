© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley Announces Run for Governor

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Associated Press,
Michael De Bonis
Published April 19, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT
A photo of Dayton mayor Nan Whaley
John Minchillo
/
Associated Press
Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley speaks to members of the media Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, outside Ned Peppers bar in the Oregon District after a mass shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Dayton.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she will try to unseat Ohio’s Republican governor after her effort to work with him on gun reforms in the aftermath of a mass shooting in her city stalled.

It is the second time the 45-year-old Democrat will try to make Ohio history by becoming the first female major-party governor nominee. Her decision had been expected after she announced in early January she wouldn’t seek a third term as mayor.

She also considered a run next year for the U.S. Senate seat coming open in Ohio.

Whaley has criticized GOP Gov. Mike DeWine for signing gun lobby-backed legislation this year after gun reform efforts failed in the state Legislature.

“The people of Ohio deserve better," Whaley said in a written statement. "The same politicians have been in charge for 30 years as Ohioans have fallen further behind.”

Before becoming mayor, Whaley served two terms on the Dayton City Commission. Whaley grew up in Indiana and moved to Dayton in 1994 to attend the University of Dayton.

Copyright 2021 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags

Government & PoliticsNan WhaleyDayton Mayor Nan WhaleyMike DeWineOhio governorcampaign
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Michael De Bonis
Related Content