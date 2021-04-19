Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley Announces Run for Governor

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she will try to unseat Ohio’s Republican governor after her effort to work with him on gun reforms in the aftermath of a mass shooting in her city stalled.

It is the second time the 45-year-old Democrat will try to make Ohio history by becoming the first female major-party governor nominee. Her decision had been expected after she announced in early January she wouldn’t seek a third term as mayor.

She also considered a run next year for the U.S. Senate seat coming open in Ohio.

Whaley has criticized GOP Gov. Mike DeWine for signing gun lobby-backed legislation this year after gun reform efforts failed in the state Legislature.

“The people of Ohio deserve better," Whaley said in a written statement. "The same politicians have been in charge for 30 years as Ohioans have fallen further behind.”

I’m running for governor because I’m ready to do something. I’m ready to do something to take on gun violence. To fix a broken economy. To fight corruption and criminality in Columbus. To make Ohio a place we can all be proud of. https://t.co/wi2J05zddC — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) April 19, 2021

Before becoming mayor, Whaley served two terms on the Dayton City Commission. Whaley grew up in Indiana and moved to Dayton in 1994 to attend the University of Dayton.

