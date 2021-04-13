Ohio Businessman Makes Second Attempt for U.S. Senate

Another Republican has thrown his hat in the ring for the already crowded U.S. Senate primary. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

Mike Gibbons says he’s running for the seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman.

In a campaign ad, Gibbons stated, “We need to stand up to the cancel culture and the lies of those who seek to divide us."

The campaign video included praise for former President Trump and talking points also espoused by fellow Republican candidates who include former state treasurer Josh Mandel, former Ohio GOP party chair Jane Timken and Cleveland car dealer and blockchain enthusiast Bernie Moreno.

Gibbons also ran for the US Senate in 2018 but lost to then-congressman Jim Renacci in the primary.

