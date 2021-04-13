© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Businessman Makes Second Attempt for U.S. Senate

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published April 13, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT
Mike Gibbons
Mike Gibbons campaign
Mike Gibbons is an investment banker and real estate developer who helped lead former President Donald Trump's fundraising efforts in Ohio in 2016. He lost in the 2018 Senate Republican primary Jim Renacci, who was defeated by incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown in the general election.

Another Republican has thrown his hat in the ring for the already crowded U.S. Senate primary. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports. 

Mike Gibbons says he’s running for the seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman. 

In a campaign ad, Gibbons stated, “We need to stand up to the cancel culture and the lies of those who seek to divide us."

The campaign video included praise for former President Trump and talking points also espoused by fellow Republican candidates who include former state treasurer Josh Mandel, former Ohio GOP party chair Jane Timken and Cleveland car dealer and blockchain enthusiast Bernie Moreno.

Gibbons also ran for the US Senate in 2018 but lost to then-congressman Jim Renacci in the primary. 

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsU.S. SenateMike GibbonsJosh MandelJane TimkenBernie MorenoRob PortmanRepublican partyOhio Republican Party
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content