© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Governor Issues Reprieve for Three Ohio Death Row Inmates

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published April 13, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT
The "death bed", used for lethal injections, at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.
Ron Corby
/
The "death bed", used for lethal injections, at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

Three Ohio death row inmates will not be executed this year as planned.

Governor Mike DeWine has issued a reprieve for Timothy Hoffner, John David Stumpf and Lawrence Landrum. The three were supposed to be executed on different dates this summer and fall.

But DeWine says he’s postponing them due to ongoing problems with getting the supply of drugs used for lethal injections. The three men’s execution dates are reset for the summer and fall of 2024.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsMike DeWineDeath PenaltyLethal Injection
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content