State to Pay $1.4B Unemployment Debt With Relief Funds

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published April 9, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services in Columbus houses the Office of Unemployment Insurance Operations. The state government plans on using money from the most recent federal stimulus package called the "American Rescue Plan" to pay off the debt it incurred when it needed money for the unemployment compensations system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio leaders say they plan on paying off the state's debt to the federal government by using funds from the latest COVID relief package. The debt was incurred when Ohio had to borrow money for its unemployment compensation system.

Ohio wants to pay off the $1.4 billion it borrowed from the feds by using a portion of the more than $10 billion coming to the state and local government from the "American Rescue Plan."

This would prevent employers from paying interest on future unemployment costs.

But DeWine says the state needs to make its unemployment insurance fund stable so it can withstand a future recession.

"So we're recommending we pay off the debt, but we still are left with a structural problem. And this is something that the legislature should tackle," DeWine said.

Over the years, proposals to fix the system have consistently fallen apart. The debate comes down to finding a balance between increased employer fees and reduced employee benefits.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
