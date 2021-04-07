© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Bill Would Gut Ohio's New "Stand Your Ground" Law

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published April 7, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT
guns in a case at Columbus gun store
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
The new "Stand Your Ground" law has only been in effect since Tuesday, yet another bill has been introduced that would change it.

Ohio’s new “Stand Your Ground” law went into effect Tuesday, but already a bill has been introduced at the Statehouse that would gut it. 

State Rep. Adam Miller (D-Columbus) says he’s hearing from ordinary Ohioans, as well as business groups, who are discouraged about the law that removes the duty to retreat before firing a gun at someone. 

“Joe and Suzanne Buckeye were not pounding on the Statehouse doors, saying ‘We need more extreme firearms legislation,’” Miller said.

Miller has introduced a bill that would restore the duty to retreat when using a firearm in self-defense. Until now, someone who fired a gun at another had to prove they were acting in self-defense. The Stand Your Ground law requires the state to prove that someone wasn’t acting in self-defense.  
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
