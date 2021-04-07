Bill Would Gut Ohio's New "Stand Your Ground" Law

Ohio’s new “Stand Your Ground” law went into effect Tuesday, but already a bill has been introduced at the Statehouse that would gut it.

State Rep. Adam Miller (D-Columbus) says he’s hearing from ordinary Ohioans, as well as business groups, who are discouraged about the law that removes the duty to retreat before firing a gun at someone.

“Joe and Suzanne Buckeye were not pounding on the Statehouse doors, saying ‘We need more extreme firearms legislation,’” Miller said.

Miller has introduced a bill that would restore the duty to retreat when using a firearm in self-defense. Until now, someone who fired a gun at another had to prove they were acting in self-defense. The Stand Your Ground law requires the state to prove that someone wasn’t acting in self-defense.

