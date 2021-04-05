© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

New Abortion Law Won't Be Enforced for Now

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published April 5, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT
outside_of_ohio_supreme_court__credit_dan_konik_.png
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
A sculpture of a gavel prominently marks the grounds of the Ohio Supreme Court. A judge in the state has granted a preliminary injunction that stops a new law requiring the fetal remains from abortions be buried or cremated from taking effect Tuesday.

A law that requires burial or cremation of fetal tissue from an abortion will not go into effect tomorrow as planned. 

An Ohio judge granted a preliminary injunction, stopping enforcement of the new law requiring fetal remains from an abortion be buried or cremated. Abortion clinics had requested this delay, saying the state health department didn’t have rules in place yet. And ACLU of Ohio attorneys said it was impossible for clinics to follow rules that hadn’t yet been defined. 

The judge’s order prevents the law from taking effect until 30 days after the rulemaking process has been completed. 
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & Politicsabortion lawtelemedicinefetal remains
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
