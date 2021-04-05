Groups Representing Voters Want Redistricting Process To Start Now

The U.S. Census Bureau won’t have official data ready for redistricting until this fall. But groups representing voters are asking Gov. Mike DeWine to get the process started now to draw legislative and congressional district maps.

The League of Women Voters of Ohio and Common Cause Ohio want Gov. DeWine to get the redistricting process started now by picking lawmakers who will sit on the panel that approves new maps, even if they can’t immediately start the map-drawing process because of the lack of census data. And Common Cause’s Catherine Turcer is urging the state to come up with an online site where Ohioans can see the process in action and submit feedback.

“When there is an adjusted timeline, we could see some possibility of some shenanigans," Turcer says.

This year will be the first time the state will use new, voter-approved redistricting processes approved in 2015 and 2018. The voter groups also say the 2022 primary should be rescheduled from May to June to give the redistricting panel more time to draw the maps.

