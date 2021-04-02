U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan Says Today's Incident At U.S. Capitol Underscores Need For Better Security

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan says he was saddened by the death of Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans as a result of the incident at the nation’s capitol earlier today. And the Democrat from the Youngstown area says today’s events underscored the need to focus on better security there.

Ryan says today’s incident brought back bad memories for him and his colleagues.

"Yea, this rips the scab off and continues to provide a level of uncertainty and worry about the workplace and what is happening there. And again, I think this is very personal for so many of us who have come to love and respect the Capitol Police even more than we already had," Ryan says.

As the chair of the committee that oversees the Capitol police, Ryan has been looking into the insurrection on January 6.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.