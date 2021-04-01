Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson Endorses Nina Turner For Congress

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is endorsing Nina Turner in the race to succeed Marcia Fudge in Congress, Turner’s campaign said in a news release Wednesday.

“She is battle tested and uniquely qualified to represent us in Washington – not just in her experience but in her commitment to the people,” Jackson said in the release. “I know Nina and have worked and served with her on many complex issues that positively impacted Cleveland residents, including greater educational and training opportunities for our children, new business development and safe housing for seniors.”

Jackson and Turner have a long political history. Turner was elected to Cleveland City Council in 2005, the same year Jackson won his first term as mayor. In 2012, as a state senator, she cosponsored the legislation that enabled the mayor’s school transformation plan.

“The mayor and I have been on a justice journey together for a very long time,” Turner told ideastream. “Every step of the way, Mayor Jackson and I have been connected in some form or fashion, fighting for the citizens of Cleveland.”

She said Jackson’s endorsement, and that of Cleveland City Councilman Blaine Griffin, “just validates that, that my roots are deep, and that I can build a broad coalition of people who support me and believe in my leadership.”

Jackson and Griffin are two of the most prominent local Democratic figures to back her campaign, but Turner also has collected a number of high-profile endorsements from national progressive political figures, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders — whose 2020 presidential campaign she co-chaired — and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown, who leads the county Democratic Party, has amassed a list of local endorsements herself, including support from Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, officials in Cleveland’s southeast side suburbs and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish.

A special primary in the heavily Democratic 11th Congressional District is scheduled for Aug. 3.

