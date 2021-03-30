Ohio's $8 Billion Transportation Budget is Awaiting Gov. Mike DeWine's Signature

Ohio’s $8 billion transportation budget is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature.

The two-year budget allocates about $70 million per year in funding toward public transit. DeWine’s original budget proposed just 10% of that amount.

Ohio Public Transit Association President Claudia Amrhein says the legislature’s decision underscores the value communities place on mass transit.

“Predictable, stable funding is just essential for transits across Ohio," Amrhein said. "We support employment and economic recovery and health care services everyday. And we make sure our most vulnerable populations reach medical appointments, vaccine sites and dialysis treatments everyday.”

Local public transit agencies are also expected to share in extra funding from the most recent round of federal stimulus money to make up for lost revenue last year.

