© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio's $8 Billion Transportation Budget is Awaiting Gov. Mike DeWine's Signature

WKSU | By Connor Steffen
Published March 30, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT
photo of an RTA bus
Perry Quan
/
Flickr
Ohio's two-year transportation budget allocates $70 million per year for public transit. Local transit also is expected to get additional funding from federal stimulus money, which will help to offset revenues that have been lost during the pandemic.

Ohio’s $8 billion transportation budget is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature.

The two-year budget allocates about $70 million per year in funding toward public transit. DeWine’s original budget proposed just 10% of that amount.

Ohio Public Transit Association President Claudia Amrhein says the legislature’s decision underscores the value communities place on mass transit.

Ohio's $8 Billion Transportation Budget is Awaiting Gov. Mike DeWine's Signature
Ohio Public Transit Association President Claudia Amrhein on funding
A photo of Claudia Amrhein

“Predictable, stable funding is just essential for transits across Ohio," Amrhein said. "We support employment and economic recovery and health care services everyday. And we make sure our most vulnerable populations reach medical appointments, vaccine sites and dialysis treatments everyday.”

Local public transit agencies are also expected to share in extra funding from the most recent round of federal stimulus money to make up for lost revenue last year.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio transportation budgetGov. DeWinepublic transitStimulusOhio Public Transit Association
Connor Steffen
Connor Steffen is a junior at Kent State studying journalism. Connor is a member of TV2 News, Kent State's student-run television station, where he serves as the executive producer for all news operations. He also anchors, reports and produces for the station. After graduation, Connor hopes to work as a reporter at a local news station.
See stories by Connor Steffen
Related Content