Pay Equity Bill Introduced in the Ohio Legislature Again

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published March 25, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT
Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) and Rep. Jessica Miranda (D-Forest Park) have introduced a bill that seeks equal pay for men and women in the workplace.

Democratic lawmakers have proposed a pay equity bill that’s become a perennial in recent two-year General Assembly sessions.

Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) has introduced a similar bill a few times, and the bill has never gotten more than one hearing. This time, Rep. Jessica Miranda (D-Forest Park) is joining her on the bill that would require companies that do business with the state to file a document that assures men and women are paid equally for the same work. 

“Our job as legislators, in my humble opinion, is to create the quality of life all women deserve, and if we can do that with a piece of legislation, that is exactly what we are here to do," Miranda said.

The bill also requires state agencies to ensure pay is equitable and protect workers who provide information about pay equity. But what’s new in this bill is that it prohibits employers from asking for previous salary information in the hiring process.  

HB 232 - current

HB 607 (2020) task force – 1 hearing

HB 304 (2020) – 1 hearing

Hb 403 (2017) task force – 1 hearing 

HB 180 (2017) – no hearings 

HB 385 (2016) task force – 1 hearing

HB 330 (2015) equal pay certificate – 1 hearing
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
