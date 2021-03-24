© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Tax Procrastinators Have Another Reason to Rejoice

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published March 24, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT
Tax filing form
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
The Ohio Department of Taxation has delayed the deadline for filing income taxes and making payments to May 17.

Ohioans will have more time to get their state taxes done this year. The deadline for filing and paying those has been delayed.

April 15 is no longer the deadline for filing taxes. The Ohio Department of Taxation has moved the tax filing and payment deadline to May 17 to provide relief to people affected by public safety measures related to the pandemic. 

Many state and regional taxes that are also due April 15 will be extended, if they are tied to the state’s tax schedule. The state’s move comes after the Internal Revenue Service announced it was moving its tax filing deadline to May also. 
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticscoronavirusCOVID-19income taxOhio Department of TaxationIRS
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content