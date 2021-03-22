DeWine Sends Compromise to State Leaders to Avoid Veto Override of Contentious Bill

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says on Tuesday he’ll veto a bill that takes away authority from the governor and health departments, and gives more power to lawmakers who passed the measure. DeWine says if it becomes law, the public’s safety would be at risk.

Ohio's legislative leaders have said they should have more say in health orders, and that they have the votes to override DeWine’s veto. But DeWine says the legislation would prevent local health departments from reacting quickly to keep dangerous infections from spreading out of control.

“This bill, if it became law, really does jeopardize the safety of Ohioans," DeWine says.

DeWine also says the bill is a “trial lawyer’s dream”, and said in a letter explaining his veto that he thinks it’s unconstitutional. DeWine said he’s proposed a compromise to lawmakers, but isn’t disclosing specifics.

Here are the first four pages of the five page letter, in which DeWine details his concerns about effects on public and food safety and says he expects an “avalanche of lawsuits”, and “courts will make health policy” if he doesn’t veto the bill pic.twitter.com/rpoNRlipm8 — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) March 22, 2021



