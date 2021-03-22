© 2021 WKSU
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

DeWine Sends Compromise to State Leaders to Avoid Veto Override of Contentious Bill

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published March 22, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT
a photo of Mike DeWine
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine
Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says on Tuesday he’ll veto a bill that takes away authority from the governor and health departments, and gives more power to lawmakers who passed the measure. DeWine says if it becomes law, the public’s safety would be at risk. 

Ohio's legislative leaders have said they should have more say in health orders, and that they have the votes to override DeWine’s veto. But DeWine says the legislation would prevent local health departments from reacting quickly to keep dangerous infections from spreading out of control.

“This bill, if it became law, really does jeopardize the safety of Ohioans," DeWine says.

DeWine also says the bill is a “trial lawyer’s dream”, and said in a letter explaining his veto that he thinks it’s unconstitutional. DeWine said he’s proposed a compromise to lawmakers, but isn’t disclosing specifics.


Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
