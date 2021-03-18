© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

DeWine Says Broadening Vaccination Can Help Curb Uptick in COVID-19 Variants

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published March 18, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine speaks in his daily press briefing on April 30. Five days later he announced budget cuts of $775 million.
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine
Gov. Mike DeWine speaks in his daily press briefing on April 30. Five days later he announced budget cuts of $775 million.

Ohio is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine Friday to include people 40-years-old and up and additional qualifying health conditions.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says widespread vaccination is key to stopping the spread of the coronavirus and its new strains.

DeWine says the state is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases involving the new variants of the virus. But he says they hope to outpace that uptick by ramping up vaccinations. 

"We know that this is a race and that the virus is still very much out here," says DeWine. 

The governor says he will lift all health orders when the average two-week case number reaches 50 per 100,000 people. 

This week that number is at 143.8 cases per 100,000 people. 

Everyone 16-years-old and up will be eligible for the vaccine starting March 29. 

