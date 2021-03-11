© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Public Transit Advocates Say There's not Enough for Bus and Rail in Proposed Budget

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published March 11, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST
COTA bus in Columbus
Central Ohio Transit Authority website
Transportation advocates say that many people rely on public transportation, including the COTA bus system in Columbus, to meet their basic needs, and the current version of the transportation budget does not have enough funding.

Advocates for public transportation are lambasting the transportation budget that passed the House last week. They say too little is being spent on rail and buses. 

Amanda Woodrum with Policy Matters Ohio says the $8 billion transportation budget contains only $70 million for public transit and that was only after House lawmakers restored it from Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed budget.  

“But this still isn’t even where we were in the last budget and it certainly isn’t where we need to be," Woodrum said. 

Woodrum and other public transportation advocates say many working Ohioans depend on public transportation to meet basic needs and say the pandemic has made it more critical. The transportation budget must be passed by March 31, but last time around in 2019, it was a few days late. 
