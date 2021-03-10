© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Abortion Clinics Sue to Halt Law Saying They Don't Have the Rules to Comply

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published March 10, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST
Abortion opponents (top), Abortion advocates (bottom)
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Abortion opponents (top), Abortion advocates (bottom)

Abortion providers are suing the state to stop a new law that requires burial or cremation of aborted fetal remains. 

The ACLU of Ohio’s Legal Director, Freda Levenson, says the new law is supposed to go into effect April 6, but abortion clinics don’t have rules and paperwork they need from the Ohio Department of Health yet.

“Everything is really dependent on ODH issuing this guidance that they, so far, refuse to issue," Levenson says.

The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order to put the law on hold. Allie Frazier with Ohio Right to Life sees the lawsuit as an obstacle to achieving the law’s goal. 

“The goal is to reinforce that basic human dignity and hold the abortion industry accountable," Frazier says.

The law says the state is not charged with issuing rules until July 5, but abortion providers say they cannot comply with rules that haven’t yet been issued. 

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsAbortionabortion lawfetal remainsOhio legislatureOhio Right to LifeACLU of Ohio
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
