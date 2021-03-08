© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Former Akron Mayoral Candidate Josh Sines Dies at 45

WKSU | By Connor Steffen
Published March 8, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST
photo of Dan Horrigan and Josh Sines
Andrew Meyer
/
WKSU
Josh Sines (right) sat down for an interview with WKSU in 2019 while running a mayoral campaign against incumbent Dan Horrigan (left).

An Akron businessman who unsuccessfully challenged Mayor Dan Horrigan’s re-election bid two years ago has died.

Josh Sines died in his home over the weekend according to posts on social media.

Sines was the owner of Bob’s Hamburg, having bought the Akron Landmark in early 2019.

During his mayoral campaign later that year, Sines sat down for an interview with WKSU. He pointed to his business experiences, both good and bad, in preparing him for his bid for office.

Former Akron Mayoral Candidate Josh Sines Dies at 45
Sines: lessons learned from business

“Well, I’ve had a failed business—in 2003 I owned a deli—and it was a combination of things. But, you take those lessons away and you learn the second time around," Sines said. "That was one of my greatest learning experiences and one of my greatest failures.”

Sines was born in Cuyahoga Falls and was a long-time Akron resident. He also worked as a weekend ring announcer for wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts and previously worked as a court clerk and bailiff. Josh Sines was 45.

