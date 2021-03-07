© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Why New COVID Death Total Is So High

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published March 7, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST
Ohio Dept of Health Director Stephanie McCloud
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Ohio Dept of Health Director Stephanie McCloud

There’s a jump in the state’s latest numbers of people who have died from COVID-19. But there’s a reason for that. 

The state’s coronavirus website shows 752 deaths since Tuesday, the last time the numbers updated. But Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud says 428 of those are Ohioans who died out of state. 

“They are Ohioans who have listed their primary residence as Ohio but they’ve gone somewhere. We don’t know if it was short term, long term, could be snowbirds who have gone to Florida. We don’t know where they contracted the virus but they passed in another state," McCloud explains.

Today's coronavirus dashboard
Credit Ohio Department of Health
Today's coronavirus dashboard

Earlier this week, Ohio changed the way it is counting death data so that it records numbers from death certificates that have gone through the usual federal reporting process. Up to that point, the state had been trying to process death certificates manually through a reconciliation process to get the numbers out faster but determined it was too error prone after 4200 deaths went uncounted in recent monhs. 

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticscoronavirusCOVID-19 DeathsOhio Department of Health
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
