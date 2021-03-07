© 2021 WKSU
Bill to Change K-12 Testing Heads to Ohio Senate

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published March 7, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST
State legislators are trying to minimize the impact of this year's standardized tests.

The Ohio House overwhelmingly passed a bill that changes the way K-12 students are tested for this school year because of interrupted learning during the COVID pandemic. 

Rep. Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) says the bill will allow for final course grades to be used instead of test scores for high school graduates. And it gives schools extra days to conduct proficiency tests.  

“Substitute House Bill 67 has one single purpose – to provide relief to students who are returning to school so that these tests have as little impact on them as possible for this school year and this school year only.” 

But because there’s no emergency clause, the bill wouldn’t take effect till after the school year ends. It’s expected the Senate will change that. 

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
