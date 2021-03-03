Sen. Rob Portman Disappointed in COVID-19 Relief Bill

Republican Sen. Rob Portman says he’s disappointed in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill passed by Democrats in the House this past weekend.

The $1.9 trillion relief package includes direct aid to small businesses, direct checks to Americans, an increase in the child tax credit, and direct funding to both state and local governments and schools. However, Portman says the bill did not garner bipartisan support.

“I’m very discouraged by the fact that the Biden administration chose to try to jam through a COVID-19 bill without any Republican input or support. It makes no sense," he said. "COVID-19 legislation over the last year has always been bipartisan. We’ve done it five times with huge bipartisan votes each time."

Portman says he doesn’t believe the bill is good policy, adding that a lot of the money isn’t related to COVID-19. He says he is hopeful about working with Senate Democrats on amendments to the relief package. The Senate is set to take up the bill as soon as tomorrow.

