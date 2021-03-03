Portman Says He Still Supports Republican Congressman Who Voted to Impeach Trump

Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump chastised Ohio Congressman Anthony Gonzalez for voting to impeach him and praised his announced primary opponent, Max Miller. And other Republicans have called for Gonzales to step down. But Portman isn't.

Sen. Rob Portman said he doesn’t want Gonzalez to resign for being among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

“I did not vote in the Senate the way he did but he’s a friend, and he’s a good public service. I support him," Portman said.

Portman won’t run again, but Josh Mandel and Jane Timken, the Republicans who want to replace him, have called on Gonzalez to resign—though Timken said before she launched her campaign Gonzalez was an effective legislator.

