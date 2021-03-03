© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Portman Says He Still Supports Republican Congressman Who Voted to Impeach Trump

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published March 3, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST
Sen Rob Portman (R-Ohio)
Statehouse News Bureau
Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says Rep. Anthony Gonzalez should not resign because he voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump chastised Ohio Congressman Anthony Gonzalez for voting to impeach him and praised his announced primary opponent, Max Miller. And other Republicans have called for Gonzales to step down. But Portman isn't.

Sen. Rob Portman said he doesn’t want Gonzalez to resign for being among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

“I did not vote in the Senate the way he did but he’s a friend, and he’s a good public service. I support him," Portman said.

Portman won’t run again, but Josh Mandel and Jane Timken, the Republicans who want to replace him, have called on Gonzalez to resign—though Timken said before she launched her campaign Gonzalez was an effective legislator. 
