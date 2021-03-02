© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Leader Of Agency That Oversees Unemployment In Ohio Is Stepping Down

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published March 2, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST
ODJFS Director Kim Henderson
ODJFS Director Kim Henderson

The head of the state agency that oversees Ohio’s embattled unemployment system is stepping down. 

Gov. Mike DeWine says Dept of Job and Family Service Director Kim Henderson will move to North Carolina with her new husband and will step down March 8th. 

“At that time, our current Director of Administrative Services, Matt Damschroder, will move in as interim director at Jobs and Family Services," DeWine says.

DeWine says Henderson will serve in an advisory role until the end of April. The agency has been overwhelmed trying to process over two million COVID related unemployment claims - more than the total in the last six years and many thought to be fraudulent.

