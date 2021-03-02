© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Frustration with Postal Service Extends to New Vehicle Contract

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published March 2, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST
workhorse c1000 electric truck.jpg
facebook.com/workhorsegroup
Reports indicate the head of electric delivery vehicle manufacturer Workhorse, based in the Cincinnati area, has scheduled a Wednesday meeting with officials from the U.S. Postal Service about the USPS decision to purchase its next round of vehicles from a Wisconsin-based company instead of Workhorse.

Consumers have been less than pleased with the U.S. Postal Service lately because of slow deliveries and backlogged mail.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) criticizes the postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, a Trump administration holdover. Brown hopes Congress can restrain DeJoy until he can be replaced, which must occur by a vote of the postal service board of governors.

The postal service recently awarded a contract for new vehicles to Wisconsin-based Oshkosh, passing over Ohio’s Workhorse, which is affiliated with Lordstown Motors and was considered a top contender.

Brown questions the move.

Brown concerned about U.S. Postal Service decisions
Does not trust decisions made by Trump political appointee DeJoy
sherrod_brown_cu_082517_-_chow.jpg

“We've seen this new postmaster general make all kinds of political decisions. I don't know yet if he chose Wisconsin because that was a friend or a contributor or somebody instead of the company that I know could do the job in Ohio.”

Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH 13) also criticized the USPS decision, saying the vehicles chosen are 90% gasoline. Brown, Ryan, and Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH 9) have penned a letter to President Biden about the decision.

In an earlier letter, Ryan joined 77 House Democrats in urging President Biden to fill three open seats on the Postal Service Board of Governors. If those appointments are confirmed by the Senate, Democrats would hold oversight power over the postal service and the postmaster general.

Tags

Government & PoliticsWorkhorseWorkhorse Groupelectric vehiclesU.S. Postal ServiceSherrod BrownTim RyanMarcy KapturLordstown Motors
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
Related Content