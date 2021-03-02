Frustration with Postal Service Extends to New Vehicle Contract

Consumers have been less than pleased with the U.S. Postal Service lately because of slow deliveries and backlogged mail.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) criticizes the postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, a Trump administration holdover. Brown hopes Congress can restrain DeJoy until he can be replaced, which must occur by a vote of the postal service board of governors.

The postal service recently awarded a contract for new vehicles to Wisconsin-based Oshkosh, passing over Ohio’s Workhorse, which is affiliated with Lordstown Motors and was considered a top contender.

Brown questions the move.

Brown concerned about U.S. Postal Service decisions Does not trust decisions made by Trump political appointee DeJoy Listen • 0:15

“We've seen this new postmaster general make all kinds of political decisions. I don't know yet if he chose Wisconsin because that was a friend or a contributor or somebody instead of the company that I know could do the job in Ohio.”

Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH 13) also criticized the USPS decision, saying the vehicles chosen are 90% gasoline. Brown, Ryan, and Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH 9) have penned a letter to President Biden about the decision.

In an earlier letter, Ryan joined 77 House Democrats in urging President Biden to fill three open seats on the Postal Service Board of Governors. If those appointments are confirmed by the Senate, Democrats would hold oversight power over the postal service and the postmaster general.

