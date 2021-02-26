Ohio Sues Biden Administration Over U.S. Census Data

Ohio’s Attorney General is suing the Biden administration over the delay in the release of the 2020 Census data.

The U.S. Census Bureau was supposed to release the data around the first of May but announced earlier this month that it will be released to states on September 30th due to COVID delays. Attorney General Dave Yost is suing to get it earlier.

“The challenge is we’ve got, because of issue one here in Ohio, we’ve got constitutional deadlines and dates written into our constitution for redistricting and reapportionment," Yost says.

Yost says laws cannot be arbitrarily changed by administrative fiat and adds the agency must do its job, even if it is inconvenient. Ohio could lose one congressional seat based on the upcoming data.

