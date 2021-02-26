© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Republican Party Has a New Chairman

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published February 26, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST
Ohio Republican Party members during vote
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Ohio Republican Party members vote for their new chairman over Zoom.

The Ohio Republican Party has a new chairman, but he’s actually a well-known political operative.

Most recently, Bob Paduchik ran President Trump’s Ohio campaigns. He’s also worked with other high-profile state candidates and served as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Paduchik beat out former state lawmaker John Becker. He told the group he was a "regular guy" who spoke for many Republicans who had become frustrated by the status-quo. When being nominated for the post, Becker was hailed as a person who wasn't afraid to speak his mind. He's often taken controversial stands on issues. Last year, he filed articles of impeachment against Gov. Mike DeWine for his coronavirus -related shutdowns.

Bob Paduchik
Jo Ingles
Bob Paduchik is the new chair of the Ohio Republican Party.

Paduchik says his main goal as leader of the party will be to help elect Republican candidates next year.

“We have to elect Republicans here in Ohio next year. That means we need a party that’s focused on building the financial resources that we need, building the organization we need," Paduchik said.

Paduchik says he’ll also focus on trying to build Republican numbers in urban areas and adopting some of the professional standards that have been proven to be helpful by the party in other states and nationally.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
