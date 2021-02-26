Huffman Calls Unemployment Issues 'Catastrophic Government Failure'

The top leader of the Ohio Senate says the issues with the state's unemployment compensation system represent a catastrophic government failure.

Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) says Ohio's unemployment compensation fund has been plagued by insolvency, technical issues and long wait times.

"This catastrophic government failure is the result of many years of not addressing how the system works," Huffman said.

The system is also dealing with a large influx in what state labor officials think are fraudulent claims.

A new commission of lawmakers is studying possible updates to the system, but is not considering whether it's appropriately funded, which some critics say has long been an issue.

Huffman says the Senate's insurance committee also plans to take a closer look at the unemployment system.

Bipartisan attempts to make the unemployment fund solvent by cutting benefits and increasing employer fees have fallen short for several years in the Ohio legislature.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.