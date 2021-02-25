Brown Backs Budget Nominee Tanden, Calls Opposition 'Hypocrisy'

The Biden administration continues to support Neera Tanden to be the next budget director, and Senator Sherrod Brown says he supports her confirmation.

The vote on Tanden’s nomination was delayed this week over concerns about her sharp criticism in past Tweets of Republicans including Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz and Susan Collins.

Brown says Republicans have little ground to stand on criticizing Tanden.

Sen. Brown supports Tanden's confirmation Tanden's nomination is on hold amid concerns about past Tweets considered sharply partisan.

“They are all ganging up against this woman of color who sent partisan tweets when they were silent for four years with President Trump's very, very partisan, often damaging tweets and I think it's pure hypocrisy. I hope that one Republican has the spine to stand up and still vote for her. If one does, then we will be able to confirm her.”

Brown says Tanden—who is Indian-American—is very qualified. She currently heads the Center for American Progress and has previously served as a policy adviser in both the Clinton and Obama administrations.

