Government & Politics

Brown Backs Budget Nominee Tanden, Calls Opposition 'Hypocrisy'

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published February 25, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST
a photo of Neera Tanden
Gage Skidmore
/
Creative Commons/Flickr
Neera Tanden speaking with attendees at the 2019 National Forum on Wages and Working People hosted by the Center for the American Progress Action Fund and the SEIU at the Enclave in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Biden administration continues to support Neera Tanden to be the next budget director, and Senator Sherrod Brown says he supports her confirmation.

The vote on Tanden’s nomination was delayed this week over concerns about her sharp criticism in past Tweets of Republicans including Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz and Susan Collins.

Brown says Republicans have little ground to stand on criticizing Tanden.

Sen. Brown supports Tanden's confirmation
Tanden's nomination is on hold amid concerns about past Tweets considered sharply partisan.
photo of Sherrod Brown

“They are all ganging up against this woman of color who sent partisan tweets when they were silent for four years with President Trump's very, very partisan, often damaging tweets and I think it's pure hypocrisy. I hope that one Republican has the spine to stand up and still vote for her. If one does, then we will be able to confirm her.”

Brown says Tanden—who is Indian-American—is very qualified. She currently heads the Center for American Progress and has previously served as a policy adviser in both the Clinton and Obama administrations.

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
