Senate Committee Moves Bill to Repeal Nuclear Bailout Subsidy

A measure to repeal the nuclear power plant bailout is gaining momentum in the Ohio Senate. A bill would end the proposed increase to monthly electric bills.

A Republican-backed Senate bill, SB44, that would repeal the nuclear subsidies created through 2019's HB6 is on its way to a possible full Senate vote after getting out of committee.

Investigators say a utility, believed to be FirstEnergy, funneled millions of dollars to a dark money group controlled by Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford). They say Householder used those funds to become House Speaker and in return pass FirstEnergy's legislative agenda in the form of HB6.

Most Democrats and several Republicans want a full repeal of HB6 which not only ends the nuclear bailout but revives green energy standards.

However, a measure doing away with just the nuclear subsidies seems to have the most traction.

The extra charge on electric bills that would generate $150 million a year for Ohio's two nuclear power plants has been stalled through a court injunction. A Franklin county judge says that injunction is in place as several court cases continue.

Three defendants in the bribery case have pleaded guilty to racketeering charges.

