Senate Committee Moves Bill to Repeal Nuclear Bailout Subsidy

Published February 24, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST
The Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Lake County is one of two nuclear plants in Ohio that was scheduled to close if the controversial energy law known as HB6 hadn't passed. Now SB44, which would eliminate the proposed increases to electric bills, is moving through the Ohio Senate.

A measure to repeal the nuclear power plant bailout is gaining momentum in the Ohio Senate. A bill would end the proposed increase to monthly electric bills.

A Republican-backed Senate bill, SB44, that would repeal the nuclear subsidies created through 2019's HB6 is on its way to a possible full Senate vote after getting out of committee.

Investigators say a utility, believed to be FirstEnergy, funneled millions of dollars to a dark money group controlled by Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford). They say Householder used those funds to become House Speaker and in return pass FirstEnergy's legislative agenda in the form of HB6.

Most Democrats and several Republicans want a full repeal of HB6 which not only ends the nuclear bailout but revives green energy standards.

However, a measure doing away with just the nuclear subsidies seems to have the most traction.

The extra charge on electric bills that would generate $150 million a year for Ohio's two nuclear power plants has been stalled through a court injunction. A Franklin county judge says that injunction is in place as several court cases continue.

Three defendants in the bribery case have pleaded guilty to racketeering charges.
