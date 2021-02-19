© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Former State Rep Who Sought to Impeach DeWine Wants to Run Ohio GOP

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published February 19, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST
Former Ohio Rep John Becker
Ohio House of Representatives
Former Ohio Representative John Becker

A former state lawmaker who has had some controversial conservative ideas is running to be the chairman of the Ohio Republican Party. 

Former State Rep John Becker says he’s running to succeed Jane Timken, who resigned as Ohio GOP chair last month to pursue a campaign for Rob Portman's U.S. Senate seat.

Becker, who's from Clermont County east of Cincinnati, says he can connect with regular Ohioans. He says he has grass roots experiences and is not what many would call an establishment Republican. 

“I was out in the rural areas, everywhere from Clermont County to Lawrence County, connecting with regular people and that’s something the establishment seems to forget about," Becker says.

Becker was a controversial lawmaker who, among other things, filed articles of impeachment last year against fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

Timken is now running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman and will likely face former state Treasurer Josh Mandel in a Republican primary.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
